Waypoint Media & Vision Communications to Produce Series for Black History Month

Waypoint Media & Vision Communications will produce a series of stories to honor Black History Month. The stories, which will air throughout February, will discuss the struggle for civil rights in their communities as well as the current state of race relations and activism.

Waypoint Media’s stations aim to produce 28 stories including markets in Hattiesburg and Meridian, Mississippi; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Lafayette, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee and Elmira, New York.

“Our news teams are producing rich content that examines the history, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans in their communities,” said corporate director of news Elden Hale. “Our stories will be airing in each market and shared across our group of stations.”

Waypoint Media & Vision Communications’ News Hub provides 11 half-hour hours of news each day to 13 network affiliated stations in seven markets.