Wayne Saddles Up at AMC

American Movie Classics has brought Christina Wayne on full-time as VP, scripted series. She has been a programming consultant for the network for the last six months helping to boost its scripted series development.

Based in New York, she will report to Rob Sorcher, executive VP of programming, packaging and production.

Wayne's priority is shepherding AMC's first mini-series, the Western, Broken Trail. The four-hour, two-part mini evokes CBS' 1989 Lonesome Dove mini. It stars Academy Award winner Robert Duvall as a veteran rancher who sets out on a horse drive that turns into another kind of adventure.

The mini co-stars Thomas Haden Church (Sideways) and is directed by Walter Hill (Deadwood). It is slated for June 24-26, 2006.

AMC has had success with another Western Wayne. It has licensed 32 John Wayne films. In addition, its airing of Clint Eastwood's Pale Rider was one of its highest-rated programs.