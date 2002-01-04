Wayne Brady comes to syndication

Buena Vista TV executives officially unveiled plans to bring Whose Line is

it Anyway? co-star Wayne Brady into syndication next season with his own

talk/variety series.

The Wayne Brady Show has already been cleared on the co-owned ABC

owned and operated station group for a fall 2002 debut.

Markets carrying the daytime one-hour series include WABC-TV New York,

KABC-TV Los Angeles and WLS-TV Chicago.

Brady, who has been on ABC's Whose Line since its debut in 1998,

also currently has his own prime time variety series that goes by the same name

on ABC. ABC is planning on running at least six more episodes of the show later

this season.

Buena Vista executives say the syndicated show will be different from the

prime time series, with less sketch-comedy elements and more celebrity

interviews.