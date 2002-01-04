Wayne Brady comes to syndication
Buena Vista TV executives officially unveiled plans to bring Whose Line is
it Anyway? co-star Wayne Brady into syndication next season with his own
talk/variety series.
The Wayne Brady Show has already been cleared on the co-owned ABC
owned and operated station group for a fall 2002 debut.
Markets carrying the daytime one-hour series include WABC-TV New York,
KABC-TV Los Angeles and WLS-TV Chicago.
Brady, who has been on ABC's Whose Line since its debut in 1998,
also currently has his own prime time variety series that goes by the same name
on ABC. ABC is planning on running at least six more episodes of the show later
this season.
Buena Vista executives say the syndicated show will be different from the
prime time series, with less sketch-comedy elements and more celebrity
interviews.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.