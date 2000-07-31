Wayanses to host MTV Video Awards

The Scary Movie Wayans brothers will host the 17th annual MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Marlon and Shawn Wayans take the mantle from Chris Rock, who hosted the event last year from New York's Metropolitan Opera House. Rock, a regular on HBO but evidently not an opera fan, cracked that he was probably the first African American to stand on the stage of the Met, where the color barrier was broken nearly 50 years earlier.

This year's awards show will originate live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. (live ET/tape delayed PT).

Nominees were announced at MTV's New York studios last week. Among them, the controversial rapper Eminem was nominated for Video of the Year for The Real Slim Shady.

Salli Frattini and Dave Sirulnick will return as executive producers, and Alex Coletti will return as producer.