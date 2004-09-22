Way Paved for Full FTC Terms

Federal Trade Commission members Deborah Majoras and Jon Leibowitz got the nod from the Senate Commerce Committee for full terms for seats they now hold through “recess appointments.” The full Senate now must approve their nominations.

The two were sworn in during August after President Bush appointed them to seats while Congress was on break. Recess appointments allow appointees to take office without congressional confirmation, but only through the end of the next Congress, in this case 2005.

Full confirmation would allow Majoras, now FTC chairman, to serve through 2008. Leibowitz could serve through 2011.