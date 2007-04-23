Waxman Wants To Grill Andrew Card About White House Leaks

Henry Waxman (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has asked former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card to testify in the investigation of security breaches related to the leak of CIA agent Valerie Plame's name to the news media, threatening to subpoena him if he does not agree to appear.

Waxman said that during and after a March 16 hearing on the Plame name disclosure , he has heard from multiple sources that the White House did not try to find the leak, plug it or take actions against anyone involved. Waxman said that appears to the violate "minimum requirements for safeguarding classified information and responding to breaches."

According to Waxman, present and former White House security staffers say the administrations efforts to protect national security secrets has been "dangerously inadequate."