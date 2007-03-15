Waxman Takes Another Crack at Climate Change Media Manipulation

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has set Friday, March 16, for its hearing on the leak of Valerie Plame's name to the news media.

Valerie Plame Wilson will be among the witnesses, as will attorneys in the case and a member of the White House Office of Security. No news media witnesses are scheduled.

Lewis 'Scooter" Libby, aide to Vice President Dick Cheney was convicted on four of five counts of lying to federal investigators about the leak.

But wait, there's more. The commitee, expected to be very busy under Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Cali.) and the newly empowered Democratic majority, will hold another hearing (March 19) on allegations of political interference with with climate change science.

That has included alleged attempt to discourage media interviews.