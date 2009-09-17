Waxman Added as Co-Sponsor to Network Neutrality Bill

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) said Thursday that he had added himself as a co-sponsor to the network neutrality bill introduced by Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

At an FCC oversight hearing in the Communications Subcommittee Thursday, Waxman said that it was time to establish the rules of the road of network neutrality.

He also said fears that network neutrality will stifle investment have been proven unfounded.

"The addition of Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Henry Waxman as a co-sponsor of H.R. 3458, the Internet Freedom Preservation Act, is a major and welcome step in Congressional support of the open Internet," said Open Internet Coalition Executive Director Markham Erickson. "On behalf of our seventy-seven members, we thank him for his strong leadership on this issue."

"We applaud Chairman Waxman for taking a stand for net neutrality," said Free Press Policy Director Ben Scott "Leaders in Congress are echoing President Obama's call to protect the open Internet and the time has come to establish permanent rules that promote competition and consumer choice. There is strong support in Congress, the Administration, and from the public to protect the open Internet -- the time is now to take action and make net neutrality law once and for all."