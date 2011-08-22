WAWV Moves 10 p.m. News to Web With Affiliation Switch

Former Fox affiliate WFXW Terre Haute (Ind.) is moving its 10 p.m. news to the web as it becomes ABC affiliate WAWV September 1. In late June, Nexstar announced that WAWV was changing affiliations. Mission Broadcasting owns WAWV, and Nexstar manages it through a joint services agreement with its WTWO in Terre Haute.

The station was an ABC affiliate from 1973 to 1995.

The primetime news will stream live at mywabashvalley.com. Nexstar calls it the "first live, streaming newscast in the Wabash Valley, delivered right to PCs and online devices where viewers can connect and watch in real-time."

Nexstar has been involved in a major spat with Fox over affiliation agreements, resulting in multiple Nexstar owned or managed Fox affiliates going independent or, in the case of WFXW, changing affiliations. Fox has not announced which station will air its programming in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute is DMA No. 152. LIN's WTHI commands nearly 60% of the revenue in the market, according to BIA/Kelsey.

WAWV will debut a one-hour newscast at 5 p.m. September 1 and premieres the syndicated show The Chew September 26.

"WAWV and WTWO will feature fresh, innovative programming to address the evolving dynamics of local viewer interests," said Tim Sturgess, Nexstar's VP and GM. "In addition, our mobile and web services platform, mywabashvalley.com, will offer more opportunities for our viewers to access the information they need and entertainment they want on-the-go. The strength of the ABC Television Network combined with our additional community content will provide a unique multi-platform option for local and national advertisers."