WAVE GM Langford Retiring

WAVE Louisville President/General Manager Steve Langford has announced his retirement. Langford, 58, who began his association with WAVE as a sales representative in 1978, called his retirement "a hard decision," but said "it is the right time."

He's run WAVE for 13 years.

Langford said that he would be doing a lot traveling with his wife, Melanie.

Before becoming general manager at WAVE, Langford was the GM at WFIE Evansville. Both stations are owned by Raycom Media.

No announcement has been made about Langford's replacement.

In June, WAVE station manager Nick Ulmer departed Louisville to run WFIE.