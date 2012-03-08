Watkowski Named KGO News Director

Tracey Watkowski was named vice president of news at KGO San Francisco. She comes from sibling ABC-owned KFSN Fresno, where she has run the newsroom since 2006. She starts March 28 and succeeds Kevin Keeshan, who was named ombudsman at NBC News in January.

Watkowski was KGO's assistant news director there from 1999 to 2006.

"Tracey Watkowski's superb credentials as a journalist and news executive for more than two decades-and, in particular, her proven track record in San Francisco and latest accomplishments in Fresno -- made her the natural choice for this senior post at KGO-TV," said William Burton, president and general manager. "All of us here at ABC 7 are proud to welcome Tracey back to the Bay Area."

Watkowski's resume also includes stints at WCAU Philadelphia, WKRC Cincinnati and CNN Headline News.