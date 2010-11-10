Waterman Named WUCW GM

Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Philip Waterman the general manager of WUCW Minneapolis, a CW affiliate. Waterman had been general manager of Tribune's WGNO-WNOL New Orleans for the past two years.

"Phil is a seasoned broadcaster with experience managing CW stations," said Sinclair VP/COO Steve Marks. "His history of success and creativity are sure to take the station to a higher level."

Prior to Tribune, Waterman was group vice president of Communications Corporation of America/White Knight Broadcasting, serving as general manager of its Baton Rouge stations: WVLA, WGMB, WBRL and KZUP.

"I am very excited to be moving to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area and for the opportunity to work with the talented professionals at CW Twin Cities," said Waterman. "I look forward to leading the further development of the station's business opportunities and to continue to build the best entertainment option for our viewers."