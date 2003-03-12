Watching Ellie returns to NBC
NBC is bringing back sitcom Watching Ellie for six episodes starting
Tuesday, April 15.
The show, starring Seinfeld alumna Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will air
following Frasier Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m.
Watching Ellie was a midseason show for NBC last year, using a single
camera to shoot and a ticking clock that marked time on the show, a la Fox's
24.
This year, the show will go to the typical multicamera format and will scrap
the clock.
The show takes over from A.U.S.A., the Scott Foley-starrer that was
airing in the spot.
NBC had given A.U.S.A. a limited tryout run in the slot, and its
performance lagged behind that of the previous occupant, Hidden Hills.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.