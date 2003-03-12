Watching Ellie returns to NBC

NBC is bringing back sitcom Watching Ellie for six episodes starting

Tuesday, April 15.

The show, starring Seinfeld alumna Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will air

following Frasier Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m.

Watching Ellie was a midseason show for NBC last year, using a single

camera to shoot and a ticking clock that marked time on the show, a la Fox's

24.

This year, the show will go to the typical multicamera format and will scrap

the clock.

The show takes over from A.U.S.A., the Scott Foley-starrer that was

airing in the spot.

NBC had given A.U.S.A. a limited tryout run in the slot, and its

performance lagged behind that of the previous occupant, Hidden Hills.