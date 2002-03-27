Watching Ellie bounces back

NBC was breathing a sigh of relief after seeing the Nielsen Media Research ratings bounce

back for Watching Ellie, which, after a strong start five weeks ago,

declined dramatically in its next three outings. But episode five Tuesday

night rebounded by 17 percent among adults 18 through 49 to a 4.2/11,

just beating out JAG on CBS (4.1/11) and slightly under Fox's new

Andy Richter Controls the Universe, which posted a solid 4.4/12. In

households, Ellie did a 6.7/11 versus a 5.1/8 for Richter, while

JAG pulled a 10.7/17 in that 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. half-hour.

Currently, NBC's plan for Ellie is to run two episodes next week and

then shelve the remaining six episodes for next season -- if there is a next

season for the show. It could get canceled, but if it goes to a second season,

15 new episodes would be produced, which, combined with the six left over from

this season, would mean 21 fresh episodes of the series for next year.

Separately, ABC's new The Court turned in a lackluster third-place

rating in its premiere Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The show averaged a

7.0/12, behind both Judging Amy (10.2/17) on CBS and Dateline

(7.5/13) on NBC. Among adults 18 through 49, Court averaged a 3.5/9, about 8

percent below ABC's average in the time period for the season. Dateline

was first in that demo with a 4.2/11, followed by Amy's

4.1/11.