Watching Ellie bounces back
NBC was breathing a sigh of relief after seeing the Nielsen Media Research ratings bounce
back for Watching Ellie, which, after a strong start five weeks ago,
declined dramatically in its next three outings. But episode five Tuesday
night rebounded by 17 percent among adults 18 through 49 to a 4.2/11,
just beating out JAG on CBS (4.1/11) and slightly under Fox's new
Andy Richter Controls the Universe, which posted a solid 4.4/12. In
households, Ellie did a 6.7/11 versus a 5.1/8 for Richter, while
JAG pulled a 10.7/17 in that 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. half-hour.
Currently, NBC's plan for Ellie is to run two episodes next week and
then shelve the remaining six episodes for next season -- if there is a next
season for the show. It could get canceled, but if it goes to a second season,
15 new episodes would be produced, which, combined with the six left over from
this season, would mean 21 fresh episodes of the series for next year.
Separately, ABC's new The Court turned in a lackluster third-place
rating in its premiere Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The show averaged a
7.0/12, behind both Judging Amy (10.2/17) on CBS and Dateline
(7.5/13) on NBC. Among adults 18 through 49, Court averaged a 3.5/9, about 8
percent below ABC's average in the time period for the season. Dateline
was first in that demo with a 4.2/11, followed by Amy's
4.1/11.
