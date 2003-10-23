Watchdog: TV Stations Shun Local Public Affairs
Local public affairs ranked "dead last" among 14 categories of programming aired by TV stations in an Alliance for Better Campaigns study released this week.
Local public-affairs shows accounted for less than 0.5% of programming tracked on 45 stations in six markets during a one-week period, the alliance said.
The report’s release was timed to coincide with the first of a series of "town-hall" meetings on broadcast localism that began Wednesday night in Charlotte, N.C. The event was scheduled to begin after Wednesday’s deadline.
Seinfeld reruns are more prevalent on TV than local public-affairs programming.
reruns are more prevalent on TV than local public-affairs programming.
"All politics is local, but you wouldn’t know it by watching local TV," said Meredith McGehee, executive director of the alliance. "It’s time for a more robust and clearly defined public-interest standard for broadcasters."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.