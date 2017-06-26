'Watch What Happens Live' Starts Summer Test Run

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bravo’s late-night talker, will begin its summer syndication test run on select Fox O&Os and Sinclair stations starting Monday.

The half-hour daily show, distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, will air for four weeks in 11 Fox markets. Fox, the show’s launch group, will test the show in a variety of time slots—noon in New York, 11:30 p.m. in Los Angeles and 7:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, for instance. Nine Sinclair stations will also test the show, as will nine stations not owned by either group including WFXT Pittsburgh and KUSA Denver.

The test is the latest step in NBCUniversal’s effort to garner a bigger audience for Watch What Happens Live, which has aired on Bravo since 2009. The show recently started broadcasting from a new studio and added Cohen’s name to the title.

Page Six TV, debuting this fall, TMZ Live, Wendy Williams and Dish Nation are among the shows Fox launched in regular season following summer tests.