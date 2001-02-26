WATCH THIS SPACE
Studios USA is looking to bring Battlestar Galactica
back to television. The studio has signed a development deal with film producer Bryan Singer (X-Menand The Usual Suspects) to executive produce an updated version of the series. Sources say the studio is currently talking with the major broadcast networks for a potential dual network-cable run with co-owned Sci-Fi Channel.
