`Wasteland' revisited

The latest issue of the Federal Communications Law Journal features a host of

scholars, lawyers, activists and others revisiting then-Federal Communications Commission chairman Newton

Minow's 1961 "Vast Wasteland" speech to the National Association of

Broadcasters.

The roster includes Minow himself, who said that if anything, the wasteland is even

vaster than before.

Also weighing in are current FCC commissioners Michael Copps, Kathleen

Abernathy and Kevin Martin, although nothing from chairman Michael Powell or

commissioner Jonathan Adelstein.

Copps used the opportunity to recoin the term as "consolidated media

wasteland" and outline his concerns over further ownership deregulation.

Abernathy, by contrast, said she does not feel that it is her place, as a

commissioner, to make "value judgments on the content of broadcasts." She

concluded instead that it is "in the hands of Congress, the media and the public to

lead us on the path from a vast wasteland to a fertile plain."

Martin, meanwhile, took the opportunity to push for his family viewing hour

and family-friendly cable and satellite programming packages.