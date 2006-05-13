WASHINGTON WATCH

E-mail comments to

Recent FCC Fines Confuse

Two challenges point up inconsistencies in the war on

indecency

If the recent proposed fines were supposed to give broadcasters

more-consistent guidance on the FCC's definition of indecency, they failed

miserably. Not surprisingly, that's the early response from those who were

fined.

In opposition to the proposed fine on Without

a Trace, CBS, filing on behalf of its stations, pointed out that,

while its episode dealing with “sex and substance abuse among unsupervised

teens” was fined for indecency, an Oprah

Winfrey show episode that included, by the FCC's own admission

“highly graphic and explicit” discussion of teen sexual practices, was

found blameless. Maintaining that the two were “indistinguishable” for

purposes of indecency analysis, CBS argued that suggesting that the treatment

of teenage sexuality was “not necessary to the storyline” in

Without a Trace but was necessary to the

discussion on Oprah, the commission's

ruling discriminates among speakers, programs and subject matter.

In its challenge to the fine on PBS blues documentary

Godfathers and Sons, the San Mateo County

Community College District, licensee of KCSM, took the same tack, pointing out

that, whereas the cussing in entertainment program Saving Private Ryan was found by the FCC in an earlier

decision not to be profane, the agency nonetheless proposed fining “an

acclaimed documentary that contains language no different for purposes of the

indecency rule from that used in Saving Private

Ryan.”

Both challenges suggest that the FCC's inconsistency calls into

question its entire authority to regulate indecency at all—not what the

commission had in mind when it released the actions March 15.

Discrimination Isn't All Bad

Backers of strong “network-neutrality” language in telecom

legislation lurching through Congress decry discrimination against content and

its providers in the broadband-service provision. They argue that giving

networks that power will create Internet disparities and an information toll

road on which behemoth companies will steamroll entrepreneurs trying to hatch

the next Google.

But discrimination isn't necessarily bad, says Verizon Executive VP

Tom Tauke. Broadband networks, he says, “discriminate” in providing tiered

services. He equates that with offering new and innovative broadband

services.

Plenty of businesses pay for more bandwidth and more-secure services,

he says, noting that hospitals use virtual private networks instead of relying

on the public Internet.