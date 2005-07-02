WASHINGTON WATCH

Justices Refuse Sources' Confidentiality

Reporters are facing swift fallout from the Supreme Court's June 27 refusal to hear the appeals of

two journalists who face jail time for withholding sources' identities from

criminal investigators.

One day after the high court refused to take the case,

ABC reporter Pierre

Thomas and print reporters from AP,

The New York Times and the

Los Angeles Times were ordered in a separate

case by a federal appeals court to divulge identities of sources on stories

about Los Alamos laboratory scientist

Wen Ho Lee.

That court order was handed down after Time magazine's Matt

Cooper and The New York Times'

Judith Miller were refused Supreme Court

appeals of the convictions for not divulging who leaked the identity of

CIA employee Valerie

Plame. Cooper and Miller were given until July 1 to comply or be

incarcerated.

Time on June 30 reluctantly agreed

to turn over subpoenaed information. “The same Constitution that protects the

freedom of the press requires obedience to final decisions of the courts,”

Time explained. “That Time Inc. strongly

disagrees with the courts provides no immunity.”

New York Times publisher

Arthur Sulzberger said he was “deeply

disappointed” by the magazine's decision. Miller still refuses to reveal

her sources, but her lawyer speculated that Time's decision could render her testimony moot.

The mounting threats to reporters prodded Rep. Mike Pence (R-Ind.) to renew his call for a federal

shield law that would give reporters the right to protect their sources. Pence

said, “The inevitable spectacle of American reporters being walked into

prison makes a powerful case for a federal media-shield law.”

CPB Bias Inquiry Went Beyond Moyers

A controversial analysis of bias in public broadcasting was “a

little nutty” and a “complete waste” of $14,170 in taxpayer funds, Sen.

Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) declared after reviewing

58 pages of raw data from the study commissioned by Corporation for Public Broadcasting Chairman

Kenneth Tomlinson. “It appears to have been

cobbled together by an armchair analyst with little or no professional

preparation,” Dorgan said at a press conference last week.

Dorgan also used the occasion to ask the inspector general to

investigate whether the hiring of CPB President Pamela

Harrison, a former GOP party

chairman, followed appropriate procedures.

Harrison's hiring is one more example “that Mr. Tomlinson is

taking the CPB down a very dangerous path that harms public broadcasting rather

than strengthens it,” Dorgan said.

An investigation into the bias study is already underway.

The typo-riddled reports prepared by Republican operative

Fred Mann included a note labeled “From the

desk of Fred Mann,” and another was faxed to CPB from a Hallmark store in

Indianapolis.

The intent of the analysis was to gauge the political opinions

expressed by guests of Now with Bill

Moyers, NPR's

Diane Rehm and TV host Tavis Smiley. The analysis makes clear that

Tomlinson's controversial search for liberal bias in public broadcasting

extended beyond his well-publicized concerns about Now.

Dorgan derided the criteria used to rate opinions as “utter

nonsense.” He noted that Republican Sen. Chuck

Hegel of Nebraska was rated as “liberal” for opposing the Iraq

war during an appearance on Smiley's show.

“Mr. Tomlinson used poor judgment and wasted tax dollars to pin

labels that are both unwarranted and often inaccurate on respected and

independent journalists, commentators, observers and private citizens,”

Dorgan said.

On his own appearance on Rehm's show several weeks ago, Tomlinson

did not volunteer that the study went beyond Bill Moyers. Tomlinson's desire

for more conservative programming on noncommercial public TV and radio was the

topic of conversation.

A CPB spokesman said the organization won't comment on the study

until an inspector general completes an investigation.