Washington Watch

Ex-FCC, NAB Counsels Build Media Practice For Wilmer

Cutler

Powerhouse Washington law firm Wilmer Cutler

Pickering Hale and Dorr has tapped two veteran media lawyers to

build a media-policy practice.

The firm, which successfully defended the 2002 campaign-finance-reform

law before the Supreme Court, is actually

best-known for securities and white-collar defense and intellectual-property

and antitrust work. Now the firm wants to lure broadcast, cable and other media

clients.

Former FCC General Counsel

John Rogovin and ex-NAB General Counsel Jack

Goodman will specialize in media law within the firm's

communications and e-commerce practice. Currently, the practice's main

clients are telephone companies.

Rogovin and Goodman's first assignment is to help the firm's Bell

telephone clients Verizon and

SBC navigate regulatory hurdles in front of

their entry into the video-delivery business, but part of their charge is to

recruit new broadcast and cable clients, too. “John and I hope to bring in

more media-policy work,” says Goodman, who joined the firm six weeks ago. He

was an NAB lawyer for 14 years. Rogovin served as FCC deputy general counsel

and then general counsel from 2001 to 2005.

Ferree Urges “Balance” In Media Diets

In his first public appearance since becoming acting president of the

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB),

Ken Ferree took some swipes at commercial

broadcasters for offering up the programming equivalent of “fried foods and

desserts.”

Non-profit broadcasters, he told a gathering of public-radio execs in

Washington, offer a nutritious alternative.

“Profit-motivated, commercial media is very good at providing

high-fat, low-nutrition programming [that] consumers rush to in their weaker

moments,” said Ferree, who is making an earnest effort to define himself and

his goals for CPB amid doubts about his commitment to public broadcasting and

concerns that CPB leadership is pushing its programming to the political

right.

Ferree, COO and acting president CPB since the departure of

Kathleen Cox four weeks ago, denies there's

an agenda to turn public stations into right-wing mouthpieces as has been

suggested by Common Cause,

Consumers Union and Free

Press. Nevertheless, he defended a move to include more conservative

voices on stations supported in part by taxpayer dollars. “I'd urge you to

think seriously about diversity of opinion,” he said. “CPB, funded as it is

with taxpayer dollars and guided as it is by statutory language, has special

responsibilities to strive toward objectivity and balance. Our goal should be

to expand and enlighten public discourse; offering a wide range of views is one

way to do that.”

Dummies Sort Out DTV Confusion

To alleviate Washington concerns that digital-TV buying is a

nightmare, RCA has teamed with the publisher

of the Dummies how-to series. The goal is to

help decipher options and technical jargon that many in the industry think is

scaring set buyers away from digital-TV purchases.

The pocket-sizeHDTV Buying Tips for Dummies

is designed to be an “an easy-to-understand primer” on common DTV

connections, how to receive programming, the various display formats, and

display-technology options. The Dummies series already includes a book on HDTV,

but the pocket guide will be distributed by consumer-electronics retailers.



Adelstein Skeptical of Cable Family Tier

FCC Commissioner

Jonathan Adelstein isn't ready to join

critics who want to make cable operators offer family-themed tiers or

“à la carte” channels to protect children from inappropriate

programming.

In a speech to cable-industry public-relations executives, he said

cable should do more to explain how those options could drive up consumers'

costs or eliminate choice by driving weaker channels out of business. “It's

easy to say you shouldn't pay for channels you don't want, but the other

side … deserves consideration.” Adelstein said he's not against either

family tiers or à la carte but the impact on costs and viability of

lower-rated channels “are counterweights that ought to be considered.”

He made his comments before the annual Washington conference of the

Cable Television Public Affairs Association.

The cable industry's plan to spend $250 million on a public-affairs campaign

to educate parents about channel-blocking technology is “fantastic,”

Adelstein said.

Comcast Adds Lobbyist For State Governments

As cable rolls out telephone service to more local markets, the

biggest operator has hired a lobbyist to handle state legislatures and

regulators.

Comcast has hired

Richard Schollmann, previously president of

the Virginia Cable Telecommunications

Association, to help the company win state approvals to roll out

local telephone service and make the case against phone companies' bid for

local franchise rules that would ease their entry into video service.