Washington reacts to AT&T-Comcast

Comcast Corp.'s proposed $72 billion merger with AT&T Broadband is all

the more reason why the federal government should approve EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s proposed purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp., EchoStar

chairman Charlie Ergen said.

'Simply put, the EchoStar-Hughes merger is the best hope to create the

efficiencies necessary to compete effectively against these cable behemoths,'

Ergen said in a release late Thursday.

Ergen isn't the only one who feels that way, nor is he the only one using

this latest merger to push his own agenda.

'Big isn't synonymous with bad,' said Ken Johnson, spokesman for Rep. Billy

Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. 'But

clearly, a combined Comcast-AT&T would change the dynamics of the

marketplace.'

Johnson added, 'It could well bolster EchoStar's bid to acquire Hughes, and

it most certainly would help us to make a case for passing broadband

legislation. At the end of the day, when all of the dust from the mergers has

settled, Congress will have a distinct choice. We can deregulate the telephone

companies or reregulate cable to ensure that consumers are protected from

monopolistic practices.'

Opposing Tauzin's point of view was Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who long has

argued that cable is a monopoly that should be regulated to keep prices down and

programming diverse.

'The obvious issues are diversity in programming, open access and concern

over cable rates,' Markey staffer Colin Crowell said. 'It also underscores why

the EchoStar-Hughes merger is problematic and anti-consumer. Assuming these

things go through, if you have increased consolidation on the wireline side, it

isn't good public policy to leave consumers with only one satellite provider for

the foreseeable future.'

Public-interest advocates felt similarly.

'Americans should be very worried about how this new combination will affect

what they pay each month for cable and Internet service; whether they will be

able to fairly access different channels and services; and, more important, how

this new mega-giant poses risks to our democratic society,' said Jeff Chester,

executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy.

The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing its horizontal cable

ownership, which the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out in March.

The FCC had considered the ceiling on ownership of cable subscribers to be 30

percent of TV households, including attributable interests in other cable

companies.

Now that limit is under question while the agency reviews its rules,

considering whether to reinstate them and at what level. The FCC had no comment

Thursday.