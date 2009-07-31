Washington Post Broadcast Revenue Down 20%
Washington Post Company reported broadcasting revenue of $66.7 million for the second quarter, a 20% decrease from the previous year's second quarter. Broadcasting operating income was $14.3 million for the quarter, a 52% drop from last year.
Washington Post cited "weaker advertising demand in all markets and most product categories, particularly automotive," at its Post-Newsweek station group.
Overall, the company reported net income of $11.4 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the second quarter last year.
One area of growth in the company is cable television, which reported revenue of $186.7 million in the second quarter-up 4% from the same quarter last year.
Newspaper revenue was down 14% and magazine publishing down 27%.
Besides its publishing properties, Washington Post owns Cable One and six TV stations, including WDIV Detroit and KPRC Houston.
