Washington Faced with Hanging Chad

Hanging chads have already become an issue in Washington, and it isn't even election day.

This Washington is the state, the boxes in question are not ballot but gift, and the Chad involved is hanging for a good cause.

OK, it's just a radio station charity promotion, but it's a clever one.

When KBSG-FM Seattle's morning team heard that Operation Iraq: The Spirit of Christmas was about 3,000 boxes short of its goal of 10,000 Christmas care packages for the troops, they decided to find a guy named Chad and hang him from one of those climbing walls until listeners coughed up enough money to pay for the needed boxes.



The charity event is set for, when else, election day.