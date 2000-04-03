Washington

Please stand by

TV stations will not be required to provide live captioning of emergency broadcasts but will have to provide on-screen descriptions of essential information so that the hearing-impaired will stay adequately informed during storms and other disasters, under a rule the FCC is expected to approve at its April 13 meeting.

Broadcasters have lobbied against live-captioning mandates during emergency coverage, arguing that stations would shy away from comprehensive disaster coverage if they were required to provide closed captioning of everything broadcast. Instead, the FCC will lay out specific information that must be provided on-screen, such as evacuation routes, shelter locations and other critical information.