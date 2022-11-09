Warriors' Legendary Run TMC Grabbing Mikes for Game on NBC Sports Bay Area

Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin take a break from scoring

NBC Sports Bay Area is putting the band back together as Golden State Warriors Hall of Famers Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin — known as Run TMC (opens in new tab) in their NBA heyday — reunite as announcers for the Warriors game on November 14 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hall of Famers’ former teammate, Tom Tolbert, will serve as sideline reporter during the Run TMC Takeover.

On game day, Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin will be featured in the Dubs Talk podcast at 5:30 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m.

Mullin is currently an analyst on Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The current NBA champion Warriors will be wearing throwback jerseys from the Run TMC era, which ran for two seasons stretching from 1989 to 1991.

When they played together during the 1990-91 season, Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin averaged a combined 72.5 points per game. ■