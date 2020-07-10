WarnerMedia Promotes Gagne, Jennings to SVP

WarnerMedia Entertainment promoted Jackie Gagne and Richard Jennings to senior VP.

Gagne is rising to senior VP, multicultural marketing at WarnerMedia Entertainment, from VP, multicultural marketing at HBO. Jennings advances to senior VP, design + production, WarnerMedia Entertainment, from VP, design + production, HBO.

Both executives continue to report to Lucinda Martinez, executive VP of multicultural marketing, brand & inclusion strategy, WarnerMedia Entertainment and are based in New York.

The company said the move follows the consolidation of the brand, multicultural, international and design + production teams into one department earlier this year.

Gagne had been with HBO for six year and has been instrumental in establishing HBO’s multicultural marketing strategy.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the promotion of Jackie Gagne,” Martinez said. “Jackie’s strategic thinking, proven track record, and collaborative spirit, will continue to bring tremendous value to our team as we work towards building an inclusive brand narrative across the WarnerMedia Entertainment portfolio.”

Jennings joined HBO from Warner Music Group in 2013 and has rebuilt the design + production group.

“I am so proud to announce the promotion and expansion of Richard's role,” said Martinez. “Richard’s passion for his work and his team is a testament to the standard of excellence and brand integrity you see evident throughout their work.”