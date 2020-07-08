WarnerMedia Names Richardson President of Latin America Nets

AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit said it promoted Whit Richardson to president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, effective Aug. 1.

Richardson had been president of Turner Latin America and will continue to report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer, WarnerMedia and president, WarnerMedia International Networks.

HBO Latin America CEO Emilo Rubio, will report to Richardson.

In his new post, Richardson will oversee programming, ad sales, distribution and operations for the basic Turner channels and Cinemax, as well as HBO and AT&T owned sports networks in the region. He will share responsibility for kids business in Latin America with Tom Ascheim, who recently joined the company as president of global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros.

“Whit is an incredibly talented and strategic executive, as well as a charismatic leader with a proven track record of delivering results in the Latin America region,” said Zeiler. “He is highly respected within WarnerMedia and across the wider industry. I have complete confidence in Whit’s abilities to grow our world-class brands and lead the team through this dynamic and exciting time in our industry.”

Richardson was named president of Turner Latin America in 2017 after holding various regional senior leadership positions including executive VP of distribution and general manager of Turner Argentina.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the newly combined WarnerMedia business in Latin America,” said Richardson. “With the coming together of Turner Latin America and HBO Latin America Group, we look forward to showcasing our tremendous collection of business and creative talent as well as our brands to our fans, partners and communities in Latin America.”