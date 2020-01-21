WarnerMedia Hires Snap Exec as Research Chief

Snap executive Cheryl Idell has been hired as executive VP and chief research officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer.

Idell will be in charge of centralizing expertise in viewership, content and strategic market research, insights and analytics. That includes all aspects of research for HBO Max.

“As the evolution of video consumption continues to move at a rapid pace, staying at the forefront of technology, consumer trends and future capabilities is imperative for our success. Cheryl’s background in technology and entertainment makes her the perfect candidate to lead our research teams and build an industry-leading research practice that will take us into the future,” said Bob Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct to Consumer.

Idell will report to Greenblatt.

As Snap, Idell served as head of U.S. Vertical Measurement. Before that she was with media agency Mindshare, Nielsen, 20th Century Fox, IAG Research and Initiative Media.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work for Bob and alongside the exceptional executives and creators at WarnerMedia,” said Idell. “It is such a thrilling time to be working in this business and WarnerMedia Entertainment has emerged as one of the biggest, boldest players through creativity and innovation. The company’s best-in-class brands, networks and programs make this a truly irresistible opportunity. I can’t wait to lead this incredible research team and help shape the future of audience insights and engagement through a combination of linear, streaming and direct-to-consumer data, research and analytics.”