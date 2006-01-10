Warner TV Group Names Head Biz Exec

Warner Bros. Television Group has named Craig Hunegs to the newly created post of executive VP, business management, where he will be involved in content deals for new-media platforms.

Hunegs earlier served in senior business-affairs stints at the studio’s network production and WB units.



Reporting to President Bruce Rosenblum, Hunegs will serve as the senior business executive for the recently created group, which has a broad mandate and authority to grow all of the studio’s TV assets.

“As the television business evolves and new platforms and business models become not only commonplace but absolutely necessary, I’m thrilled to have Craig as an integral executive, confidant and friend,” Rosenblum said.

Hunegs had been executive VP at Warner Bros. Television since February 2000, where he oversaw business affairs, legal, finance, administration, labor relations, human resources, publicity and music.

In 1997, Hunegs was named executive VP of business and financial affairs for WBTV. He played a key role in negotiating numerous high-profile license agreements, including for Friends and ER and producers such as John Wells, David Craine, Bruce Helford and Chuck Lorre.

