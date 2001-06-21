Warner sells four films to Turner

Warner Bros. Pictures has sold the network window for a package of four recent feature releases to Turner Broadcasting's TNT and TBS for $16 million, Reuters reports.

The quartet, Driven, Angel Eyes, Exit Wounds and The Dish, will start appearing on the two cable networks in December 2003. The license fee amounts to about 15% of the domestic gross of each movie. TNT reportedly gets the first run of Driven and Angel Eyes and TBS has dibs on Exit Wounds, with The Dish still up in the air.