Warner Puts Up Its Dukes

Just think of it as Driving Miss Daisy, Hazzard-style. Warner Home Video will release the first season of 1970s CBS series Dukes of Hazzard on DVD June 1.

Fans of the Duke clan, Bo, Luke, Daisy and a 1969 Dodge Charger named General Lee, can feast on 10 hours, 37 minutes worth of the show, plus various DVD extras.

Studios have discovered a lucrative new back end with the re-release of old shows in DVD format.