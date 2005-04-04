Warner Media Maven Moving On

Barbara Brogliatti, EVP and chief corporate communications officer, for Warner Bros., is retiring May 31. Brogliatti has been with Warner Bros. since 1990.

In her carreer, including posts with Lorimar (which was bought by Warner Bros.) Norman Lear's Embassy Communications and as head of her own shop, where has handled publicity for shows including All in the Family, Dallas, Full House, Friends and ER.

Brogliatti will continue to consult the company on PR matters, including the naming of her replacement.

