Warner Horizon Television Taps Levenson
Warner Horizon Television signed a multiyear development deal with Lisa Levenson.
Levenson, who worked with Next Entertainment as executive producer on reality series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, will produce reality shows for broadcast, cable and, potentially, digital networks.
Horizon was launched in 2006 to produce primetime reality for broadcast and cable, as well as scripted shows for cable.
Levenson’s resume also includes supervising producer on Big Brother and producer on soap GeneralHospital, for which she won two daytime Emmy Awards.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.