Warner Horizon, Andy Cohen Developing ‘I Slept With a Celebrity’

Warner Horizon Television and Andy Cohen are developing a new half-hour unscripted series, I Slept With a Celebrity. The series tells the stories of regular people who claim to have had one-night stands with stars.

No network is yet attached to the project, which is being shopped to broadcast and cable networks. NBCUniversal’s cable networks will receive a first look at the project under Cohen’s deal with NBCUniversal-owned Bravo.

Cohen hosts Bravo’s late-night talker Watch What Happens Live and serves as executive producer of the network’s Real Housewives franchise. He left his former role as executive VP of development and talent at Bravo last November to sign a two-year development deal with the network.

News of the I Slept with a Celebrity project was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.