Andy Cohen Leaves Exec Role, Signs Production Deal With Bravo

Andy Cohen is exiting his post as Bravo's executive VP of development and talent to launch his own production company Most Talkative, with a first-look deal at the cable network.

Cohen will continue to host Bravo's Watch What Happens Live — which has been picked up for two more years — and serve as executive producer of the network's Housewives franchise as well as host certain reunions and specials.

Bravo's VP of development Lara Spotts will fill Cohen's role in heading up the network's development team.

"Andy has influenced the course and the shape of Bravo tremendously over the past 10 years as a production and development executive, and as creator and host of our flagship late night show, becoming the face of the network," said Frances Berwick, president of Bravo and Oxygen Media. "He has created legions of cultural-touchstone programs and left an indelible imprint on the network. We are excited to retain him as a creative force with this new deal, which will also allow him to take Watch What Happens Live and its irreverent, brand-defining humor to the next level."