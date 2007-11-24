Warner Bros.Handles Hunt; 20th in Session

Warner Bros. has cleared The Bonnie Hunt Show in more than 75% of the country for next fall, the syndicator said. The one-hour daytime strip is cleared in 17 of the top 20 markets. Stations signing on include nine outlets from NBC's recently renamed Local Media Division, which picked up the show in a two-year deal last September.

Also, Twentieth Television has renewed all three of its court shows—Cristina's Court, Judge Alex and Divorce Court—for the 2008-09 season, said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television.