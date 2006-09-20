Warner Bros. Ups Teicher To EVP of Media Sales

Warner Bros. Television Group has promoted Michael Teicher to the newly-created position of executive vice president of media sales.

Teicher will head up media sales for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution.

He will also handle domestic ad sales for the Television Group’s content on the web and through mobile devices, working with Rich Rosenthal, recently named head of the organization’s new digital production venture, Studio 2.0.

Teicher was formerly executive vice president of media sales for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution since 2002.He oversaw sales for first-run shows including The Tyra Banks Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as off-net series including Friends and Two and a Half Men.

Teicher was previously with ReplayTV, Turner Broadcasting Sales and Major League Baseball Productions.