Warner Bros. taps Goldman
Andrew Goldman has been named senior vice president and general sales
manager, media sales, for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.
That makes him the No. 2 executive at the media-sales division, reporting to
Michael Teicher, who heads up the unit as executive VP.
Goldman joins the unit from Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc., where he
served for three years as executive VP, sales and business development.
Before that, he spent six years with Turner Broadcasting System
Inc.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.