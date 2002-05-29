Warner Bros. taps Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been named senior vice president and general sales

manager, media sales, for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

That makes him the No. 2 executive at the media-sales division, reporting to

Michael Teicher, who heads up the unit as executive VP.

Goldman joins the unit from Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc., where he

served for three years as executive VP, sales and business development.

Before that, he spent six years with Turner Broadcasting System

Inc.