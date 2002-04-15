Warner Bros. takes on ET
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is looking to go up against
Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood next fall with a
first-run entertainment-news magazine.
At least that's the word the studio has put out to some members of the
station community, according to a source.
The show would be a companion to Warner Bros.' Extra, which was an
entertainment magazine but relaunched as a "celebrity lifestyle" show to keep
top-market NBC owned-and-operated stations in the fold after NBC took control of
Access.
A Warner Bros. spokesman said he had no knowledge of the project, but that
might be the development people keeping a tight lid on it, as they did with the
new talk/variety project with Ellen DeGeneres.
