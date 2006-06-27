Warner Bros. Shares With Guba

Video-sharing site Guba has paired with Warner Bros. to distribute licensed Warner Bros. content online.

The site, through its "Guba Premium" section, has begun offering more than 200 Warner Bros. movie titles including Syriana and Good Night and Good Luck, as well as the TV programs Babylon 5, Dukes of Hazard, The Flintstones, and The Jetsons.

The deal marks the first time an independent, non-studio-affiliated Internet company is offering downloads of video from a studio.

The content can be downloaded and played on computers, streamed to a TV or loaded to portable video devices. The price starts at $1.99 per movie title for unlimited viewing within 24 hours. They can also be bought. Older movies will go for $9.99 and new movies, released the same day as their DVDs hit stores, will go for $19.99. TV shows will go for $1.79 an episode.

Guba is in talks with other studios and with Warner Bros. to get more current TV content, according to CEO/founder Tom McInerney. "We view this as relationship-building and them getting comfortable with us and developing trust and confidence over time," he said.