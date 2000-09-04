Warner Bros. seals deal with Lorre

The creator of Dharma & Greg and Grace Under Fire is coming to NBC, which has green-lit a series from Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros.

The untitled sitcom about an LAPD bomb-squad officer who falls in love with a movie star in rehab will cost an estimated $900,000 per episode-nearly a quarter of a million dollars more than most new comedies.

The deal is the first for Lorre with Warner Bros. since he moved his production team over from 20th Century FOX last year.