Warner Bros. seals deal with Lorre
The creator of Dharma & Greg and Grace Under Fire is coming to NBC, which has green-lit a series from Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros.
The untitled sitcom about an LAPD bomb-squad officer who falls in love with a movie star in rehab will cost an estimated $900,000 per episode-nearly a quarter of a million dollars more than most new comedies.
The deal is the first for Lorre with Warner Bros. since he moved his production team over from 20th Century FOX last year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.