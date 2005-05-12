Warner Bros. Scores Four Greenlights

Warner Bros. Television looks to be a big early winner in the network lottery that determines pilot pickups, with four of its series reportedly getting the go-ahead to start staffing up with writers. Twentieth Television and NBC Universal Television Studio each had one.

NBC’s Pentagon series E-Ring (think The West Wing set in the military command), from Warner Bros. TV and Jerry Bruckheimer, had already received a series commitment, meaning NBC would have had to pony up big bucks if it did not go forward.

NBC’s presumed greenlight list also includes 20th Century Fox Television’s My Name is Earl, a single-camera comedy in which a low rent thief (Jason Lee) wins a small lottery, then decides to cleanse himself of his previous sins; and Fathom, the spooky sea creature sci-fi series from NBC Universal Television.

ABC has apparently given hiring nods to the Freddie Prinze Jr. comedy Freddie, about a guy who grows up in a family filled with raucous females, from Warner Bros. TV and Mohawk Prods., as well as the supernatural sci-fi series Invasion. Also from Warner Bros. TV, it is about a small Florida town invaded by aliens in the wake of a devastating hurricane.

At The WB, another sci-fi entry, Supernatural, from Warner Bros. TV and Wonderland Sound & Vision, looks good. Described as a combination of The X-Files and Route 66, it focuses on two bothers (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) who cruise the back roads seeking out their missing father’s quest to find and silence the supernatural forces that murdered their mother 20 years earlier.

