Warner Bros. Preps for Possible End of Ali & Jack

Warner Bros. has cleared a talk show featuring Moral Court’s Larry Elder on Viacom Inc.-owned stations in several markets, sources said.

According to sources, Viacom is clearing shows in anticipation of replacing King World’s Living It Up! With Ali & Jack, although King World says it has no intention of pulling the show, which has two-year contracts and time-period locks. Still, Ali & Jack already has been downgraded in at least two markets.

Viacom will add Larry Elder to a list of shows that includes Sony’s two new first-runs: Life & Style and Pat Croce: Moving In. All three are vying for Ali & Jack’s spot on the CBS owned-and-operated stations.

But, a source adds, Viacom still could decide to leave Ali & Jack where it is or revive King World’s Martha Stewart Living if the show’s host is not convicted of obstruction of justice and securities fraud after her trial, which is taking place right now.

And any of the shows could end up on Viacom’s UPN stations in those markets.