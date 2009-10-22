Warner Bros. Ponders ‘Lifechangers'

Warner Bros. is developing a first-run strip based on the "Lifechangers" segment in entertainment magazine Extra.

Much like Sony's Dr. Oz and CBS' The Doctors, "Lifechangers" taps experts, doctors and therapists to offer information and advice on subjects such as health, nutrition, and relationships to help people live better lives. In a recent segment, well-known spiritual teacher Deepak Chopra talked about the keys to happiness and his upcoming book Reinventing the Body, Resurrecting the Soul.

Warner Bros. also is developing a project based on its MomLogic.com Web site, Warner Bros.' CEO Barry Meyers confirmed at the B&C/Multichannel OnScreen Media Summit on Wednesday. A pilot has already been shot featuring Food Network star Paula Deen and Kate Gosselin of TLC's Kate Plus Eight, renamed because Gosselin is divorcing her husband Jon.

Warner Bros. would not comment and does not discuss development. Sources said the MomLogic project is much further along, and that stations have not been pitched Lifechangers yet.