Warner Bros. Makes HD VOD Push

In order to celebrate Warner Bros. Entertainment’s 85th anniversary, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution is making a slew of classic movies available in HD on cable operators’ video-on-demand platform.

Starting Thursday, 85 titles -- including classics Superman: The Movie, Casablanca and Full Metal Jacket -- will be available via VOD from Time Warner Cable, Comcast, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and Rogers Cable in cable, as well as through the digital-video-recorder-based on-demand platforms of satellite providers DirecTV and Dish Network.

In addition, corporate sibling Time Warner Cable will also celebrate the Warner Bros. studio’s anniversary by holding special outdoor screenings in New York and Los Angeles of movies such as Casablancaand Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The HD lineup:

Absolute Power *

All the President's Men *

An American in Paris *

Analyze This *

Any Given Sunday *

Arthur *

Beetlejuice *

Ben Hur *

Blade Runner **

Blazing Saddles **

Blood Work *

Bonnie and Clyde **

Casablanca *

Chariots of Fire *

A Clockwork Orange **

Collateral Damage *

Constantine*

Cool Hand Luke *

Deliverance **

Devil's Advocate *

Dial M for Murder *

Dirty Harry **

Doctor Zhivago *

Dog Day Afternoon **

Enter the Dragon **

Eraser

The Exorcist **

Fear dot com *

The Fugitive * *

Full Metal Jacket **

Goodfellas **

Green Mile **

Grumpy Old Men

Horror of Dracula

I Confess *

Interview with the Vampire *

The Killing Fields *

Last Samurai **

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2 **

Lethal Weapon 3 *

Lethal Weapon 4 *

Little Shop of Horrors *

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome *

Maltese Falcon *

Mars Attacks! *

Matrix Reloaded **

Matrix Revisited (not theatrically released)

Matrix Revolutions **

Million Dollar Baby **

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941)*

Natural Born Killers **

Ocean's Eleven (1960) *

Ocean's Eleven (2001) **

Ocean's Twelve **

Once Upon a Time in America *

Pale Rider **

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure *

The Philadelphia Story *

Presumed Innocent *

The Road Warrior **

Rebel Without a Cause *

The Right Stuff *

Risky Business *

The Shawshank Redemption *

The Shining **

Singin' in the Rain *

Space Jam *

Spies Like Us

Stage Fright *

Strangers on a Train *

Streetcar Named Desire *

Superman II **

Superman III *

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman: The Movie **

Suspicion *

Three Kings *

Training Day **

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre *

Troy **

Twilight Zone: The Movie **

Under Siege **

Unforgiven **

The Wrong Man *

* Title offered for the first time in HD VOD,

** Title offered in HD VOD.