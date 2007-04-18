Warner Bros. Licenses Classic Films to KCET

Pubcaster KCET Los Angeles has acquired classic films from the Warner Bros. Entertainment library under a newly structured licensing deal.

The station will launch the KCET Saturday NightMovie with actor Martin Sheen hosting at 10 p.m. May 5. The first feature will be James Dean’s East of Eden. The movies will be shown unedited for television, with only a brief intermission.

Warner Bros. is the first studio to enter into an agreement with KCET to broadcast selected titles each week.

The deal, engineered Eric Frankel, president, Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, and KCET President-CEO Al Jerome, includes a one-time television broadcast for each movie.

Discussions are also underway for additional elements, including a dedicated URL at kcet.org for film buffs and an online store. DVDs will be offered as part of KCET’s membership program.

Other titles include Amadeus, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Grifters and Chariots of Fire.