Warner Bros. Fires‘Supergirl,’ ‘Flash’ Producer Over Harassment

Warner Bros. said it has fired Andrew Kriesberg, executive producer on Supergirl and The Flash after a thorough investigation.

Kreisberg had been suspended earlier this month after charges of sexual harassment were leveled by women who worked with him.

The move comes the same day Today show anchor Matt Lauer was fired by NBC over harassment charges. In the past few weeks, a growing number of entertainment industry executives, producers and actors have lost their jobs after being charged with improper behavior with women.

In a statement Wednesday, Warner Bros. Said Kreisberg’s employment had been terminated, effective immediately.

“Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller,” the Warner Bros. statement said.



“We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions,” the studio said.

Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, which produced the shows, also released a statement.

“Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike,” they said.