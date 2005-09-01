Warner Bros., Ellen Team On Disaster Relief
On the Sept. 5 season premiere of her daily talk show, New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres will announce a $500,000 donation from Warner Bros. to kick off a viewer-fundraising campaign for Hurricane Katrina relief, according to a memo being circulated to employees.
Warrner Bros. will match DeGeneres viewers’ contributions up to another $500,000.
Additionally, The WB Television network is donating $100,000 to its New Orleans affliate, WNOL, owned by Tribune Co., to help its employees affected by Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flooding.
Time Warner also says it will match $1 million in employee donations to the American Red Cross.
