Warner Bros. Discovery: Longer Strike Will Cut Earnings by Another $300-$500 Million
Company guides to $10.5 billion to $11 billion in 2023 EBITDA
With the writers and actors strikes stretching longer than expected, Warner Bros. Discovery said earnings for the year will be reduced by $300 million to $500 million.
In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, WBD said projections it made during its second-quarter earnings call assumed the strike would end by early September.
At this point, the company said, it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be between $10.5 billion and $11 billion, down $300 million to $500 million from earlier guidance.
At the same time, WBD said it was raising its free cash flow expectations to at least $5 billion, with an anticipated $1.7 billion in free cash flow generated in the third quarter. The strong third-quarter performance is partly due to having a hit film in Barbie.
WBD said it still expects to reduce its debt to 4 times earnings by the end of the year, and getting it down to 2.5 to 3 times earnings by the end of 2024.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.