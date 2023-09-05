Warner Bros. Discovery: Longer Strike Will Cut Earnings by Another $300-$500 Million

Remove image Use listing image as hero Striking writers and actors outside the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

With the writers and actors strikes stretching longer than expected, Warner Bros. Discovery said earnings for the year will be reduced by $300 million to $500 million.

In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, WBD said projections it made during its second-quarter earnings call assumed the strike would end by early September.

At this point, the company said, it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be between $10.5 billion and $11 billion, down $300 million to $500 million from earlier guidance.

At the same time, WBD said it was raising its free cash flow expectations to at least $5 billion, with an anticipated $1.7 billion in free cash flow generated in the third quarter. The strong third-quarter performance is partly due to having a hit film in Barbie.

WBD said it still expects to reduce its debt to 4 times earnings by the end of the year, and getting it down to 2.5 to 3 times earnings by the end of 2024.